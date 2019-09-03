South Korean reporters grill minister nominee for 11 hours

South Korean reporters have grilled President Moon Jae-in's nominee as justice minister for 11 hours over suspected ethical lapses surrounding his family that have triggered an intense political row and cut into Moon's popularity ratings.

At a news conference that continued until the early hours of Tuesday, Cho Kuk, a law professor and Moon's former secretary for civil affairs, denied allegations that his daughter received privileges over her admissions to a top university and medical school.

Cho also denied wrongdoing over suspicions that his family attempted to evade taxes while transferring wealth to his children and made dubious investments in a private equity fund while he served at the presidential office.

The controversy surrounding his close political ally has stained Moon's reformist image and caused a slide in approval ratings.