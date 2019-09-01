Pope names 13 new cardinals, including 2 who help migrants

Pope Francis arrives to recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Pope Francis says he was stuck for 25 minutes in a Vatican elevator and had to be rescued by firefighters. Francis apologized to faithful in St. Peter's Square Sunday for showing up seven minutes late for his traditional noon appointment with the public. AP Photo

Pope Francis says next month he will elevate to cardinal's rank 13 churchmen, including two who have worked to help migrants.

Francis made the surprise announcement Sunday to faithful in St. Peter's Square. Several of his picks come from developing or poor countries, like Cuba, Congo and Guatemala, or places where Christians are a minority, like Indonesia. Ten of the men are under 80 and eligible to vote in any conclave to elect a new pontiff.

The ceremony to formally give the churchmen the red cardinal hat will be held on Oct. 5 at the Vatican.