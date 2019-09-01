The Latest: Red Cross reacts to Yemen airstrike killing 60

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, Houthi rebel fighters ride on trucks mounted with weapons, during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen. Airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s rebels Houthi hit a detention center in southwestern province of Dhamar, officials and the rebels’ health ministry said Sunday. AP Photo

The Latest on Yemen's civil war (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

The International Committee for the Red Cross says it has sent "urgent medical supplies" to Yemen's southwestern Dhamar province where officials and the rebels say airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a detention center, killing over 60 people.

Franz Rauchenstein, head of the ICRC delegation in Yemen, said Sunday that he is heading to Dhamar "to assess the situation."

Yemeni officials say the airstrikes took place Sunday and targeted a university in the city of Dhamar, which the Houthi rebels use as a detention center.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief the media.

The Houthi-run Health Ministry said many of the wounded, over 60, and dead were captured government fighters.

___

11:05 a.m.

Yemeni officials say airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a detention center in the southwestern Dhamar province, killing at least 52 people.

The officials say the airstrikes took place Sunday and targeted a university in the city of Dhamar, which the Houthi rebels use as a detention center.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief the media.

The Houthi-run Health Ministry said many of the wounded, over 50, and dead were captured government fighters.

The Saudi-led coalition says it was targeting storage for drones and missiles.

The Saudi-led coalition has been battling the rebels on behalf of an internationally recognized government since 2015 in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people.