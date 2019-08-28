Liberty U. faculty member arrested for filming girls

A faculty member at Liberty University has been indicted on charges he filmed and photographed underage girls in a state of undress.

The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday that a Botetourt County grand jury indicted David DeHaven this month. He's scheduled for a December trial.

The 49-year-old taught business classes online for the prominent evangelical Christian university. University communications official Scott Lamb says DeHaven has been suspended pending the outcome of the charges.

The newspaper says details of the alleged filming incidents weren't disclosed in court papers.