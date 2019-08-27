Correction: Nebraska State Fair-Parking story

In a story Aug. 22 about parking at the Nebraska State Fair, The Associated Press reported erroneously that people taking shuttle buses to the fair will receive free passes that can be used Monday through Thursday. The passes are for next year's fair.

A corrected version of the story is below:

7 Grand Island locations arranged for state fair shuttles

Rain-softened grass parking lots have forced the Nebraska State Fair to expand shuttle service

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Rain-softened grass parking lots have forced the Nebraska State Fair to expand shuttle service.

The free shuttles will be available at seven locations around Grand Island. Fair executive director Lori Cox says the shuttles will operate from 10 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. each day of the fair, which opens Friday and runs through Sept. 2.

Cox announced Wednesday that those riding the buses will receive a free pass that can be used on Monday through Thursday at next year's fair.