Head of Iran-backed militia in Iraq walks back US accusation

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 file photo, plumes of smoke rise after an explosion at a military base southwest of Baghdad, Iraq. A fact-finding committee appointed by the Iraqi government to investigate a massive munitions depot explosion near the capital Baghdad has concluded that the blast was the result of a drone strike. A copy of the report was obtained by The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. AP Photo

The head of Iraq's paramilitary Shiite forces supported by Iran on Thursday walked back a statement by his deputy the day before in which he blamed Israeli drones and held the U.S. responsible for a series of attacks on bases run by the militia.

Faleh al-Fayyadh said the statement by his deputy, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, did not represent the view of the mainly Shiite paramilitary group known as Popular Mobilization Forces — or the view of the Iraqi government. Al-Fayyadh's statement alleged the attacks on the bases over the past weeks "were the result of an act organized by a foreign side," but refrained from naming that side.

The statements highlight divisions within the militia force, which is headed by al-Fayyadh but practically run by his deputy, a powerful military commander known for his anti-American sentiments. The militia group's website published only al-Muhandis' statement on Thursday.

Iraq's fragile government is walking a fine line trying to manage its alliances with both the United States and Iran amid rising tensions between the two.

Iran wields powerful influence through its support of the militias, which are sanctioned by the Iraqi government and which were a major force in the fight against the Islamic State group. At the same time, Iraq hosts American troops and forces belonging to the U.S.-led coalition fighting IS.

The statements by al-Fayyadh and al-Muhandis followed at least three mysterious explosions at militia bases and munitions depot around Iraq over the past month, including a massive blast near Baghdad that killed one civilian and wounded 28 on August 12. A government investigation, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday, found the blast near Baghdad was caused by a drone strike.

American officials denied the U.S. had any role in the explosions.

"The U.S. is not involved in the recent warehouse explosions," said Navy Cmdr. Sean Robertson, a Pentagon spokesman.

The blast has also given rise to a host of theories, including that Israel may have been behind the attacks. Israel has struck Iranian bases in neighboring Syria on numerous occasions, and there has been speculation that it might be expanding its campaign to target Iranian bases to Iraq. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the reports and the Iraqi government has remained mostly mute.

On Wednesday, the statement signed by al-Muhandis broke the silence, saying that the militia group had information that the U.S. brought four Israeli drones to Iraq "as part of the U.S. fleet" to carry out reconnaissance and targeting of militia positions. It was not clear from the statement who was being accused of carrying out the attacks but the militia said it holds the U.S. "ultimately responsible for what happened" and vowed to defend itself against future attack.

The statement, which appears to have been issued without prior consultation with Iraqi security forces, was met with silence from official circles that went on for hours— an embarrassing sign of how the militias operate independently. Al-Muhandis, who once battled U.S. troops in Iraq, also commands the feared Hezbollah Brigades faction, which has close ties to Iran and is on a U.S. list of designated terrorists.

An official with the Brigades told The Associated Press that Iran played a direct role in wording the statement issued by al-Muhandis on Wednesday — and that al-Fayyadh likely issued the statement following pressure from the Americans on the Iraqi government. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.

The leader of one of the most powerful Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, Qais al-Khizali, threw his weight behind al-Muhandis, tweeting: "The PMF statement is spot on. Anyone who thinks to target the security of Iraq once again must beware that Iraq is no longer the same, it has the full ability to defend itself."