Arrests precede major demonstrations in Portland, Oregon

A road closure sign is seen in downtown Portland, Ore., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in advance of a rally as the city prepares for crowds. In the past week, authorities in Portland have arrested a half-dozen members of right-wing groups on charges related to violence at previous politically motivated rallies as the liberal city braces for potential clashes between far-right groups and self-described anti-fascists who violently oppose them. AP Photo

Authorities have arrested six members of right-wing groups in the past week as they prepare for a far-right rally that's expected to draw people from around the U.S. to Portland, Oregon, this weekend. Self-described anti-fascists have vowed to confront the rally violently.

The rally is organized by the Proud Boys, who have been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Also planning to attend are the white nationalist American Guard and the Three Percenters, a far-right militia.

Hate group watchdogs say the Daily Stormers, a neo-Nazi group are also expected.

Police spokeswoman Lt. Tina Jones said Friday that 27 different local, state and federal law enforcement agencies will help the city Saturday.

The police are asking residents not to call 911 unless it's a life-threatening emergency.