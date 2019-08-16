Florida vacation home invaded by vomiting vultures

A New York couple's luxurious Florida vacation home has been taken over by dozens of black vultures that are vomiting and defecating everywhere.

The Palm Beach Post reports the Casimano family can't even visit the $702,000 home they purchased earlier this year in the Ibis Golf and Country Club.

Siobhan Casimano describes the smell as "like a thousand rotting corpses," and says vultures have destroyed their screened enclosures, overtaken the pool and dented their cars with their beaks.

Neighbor Cheryl Katz has also complained about the issue. She says another neighbor excessively feeds vultures, causing them to keep returning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Neighborhood president Gordon Holness says the association is somewhat limited in what they can do because the vultures are migratory birds protected by federal law.