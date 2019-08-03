Romanian tourist dies in accident at Yosemite National Park

FILE - In this April 7, 2018, file photo, the raging Bridalveil Fall plummets into Yosemite Valley, while closed to the public due to a flooding Merced River, in Yosemite National Park, Calif. A Romanian tourist has died in a fall near the waterfall in Yosemite National Park on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Authorities say 21-year-old Lucian Miu was scrambling on some wet rocks below Bridalveil Fall when he fell about 20 feet and later died at a hospital. The Fresno Bee says two other people were injured in separate falls in the park this week. Eric Paul Zamora

A Romanian tourist has died in a fall near a waterfall in Yosemite National Park in California.

Authorities say 21-year-old Lucian Miu was scrambling on wet rocks below Bridalveil Fall on Wednesday when he fell about 20 feet. He died at a hospital.

The Fresno Bee says two other people were injured in separate falls in the park this week.

One had hiked to a viewing platform below Bridalveil Fall on Monday and then slipped while climbing up a boulder field toward a pool at the base.

The other slipped off a boulder at Lower Yosemite Fall and fell into a creek Thursday, becoming trapped underwater between rocks before managing to escape.