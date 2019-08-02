Strong quake sways buildings in Indonesia capital

A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island, swaying buildings as far away as the capital.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports Friday's magnitude 6.8 quake was centered 151 kilometers (94 miles) from Banten province off the island's southwest coast. It says it hit at a depth of 42.8 kilometers (26.5 miles).

Buildings in Jakarta swayed for nearly a minute during the evening quake. Television footage showed workers running out of high-rise buildings.