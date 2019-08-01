Walloped by heat wave, Greenland sees massive ice melt

In this image taken on June 22, 2019 an aerial view of melt water lakes on the edge of an ice cap in Nunatarssuk, Greenland. Milder weather than normal since the start of summer, led to the UN's weather agency voicing concern that the hot air which produced the recent extreme heat wave in Europe could be headed toward Greenland where it could contribute to increased melting of ice. AP Photo

The heat wave that smashed high temperature records in five European countries a week ago is now over Greenland, accelerating the melting of the island's ice sheet and causing massive ice loss in the Arctic.

Greenland, the world's largest island, is a semi-autonomous Danish territory between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans that has 82% of its surface covered in ice. The area of the Greenland ice sheet that is showing indications of melt has been growing daily, and hit a record 56.5% for this year on Wednesday. That's according to Ruth Mottram, a climate scientist with the Danish Meteorological Institute.

She says the ice melt area is expected to expand and peak on Thursday before cooler temperatures slow the pace.