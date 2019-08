Correction: Officer Girlfriend Shot story

In a story Aug. 1 about a shooting in the Atlanta suburbs, The Associated Press reported erroneously that slaying suspect Otis Walker had been arrested July 13 on a family violence charge. He was arrested July 11.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Police: Man flees after killing girlfriend, wounding officer

Police in Georgia say a manhunt is under way for a man who fatally shot his girlfriend and wounded a police officer

STONECREST, Ga. (AP) — Police in an Atlanta suburb are hunting for a man who they say fatally shot his girlfriend and wounded a police officer.

News outlets report DeKalb County police are seeking 27-year-old Otis Walker who ambushed police responding to a domestic disturbance call. Police are offering $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

DeKalb police Maj. Jerry Lewis says officers arrived at the home early Thursday morning and were "immediately fired upon" by a hidden person. An officer was hit multiple times. Officers discovered a woman who had been shot. Lewis said she died at the scene. The officer is expected to recover.

Court documents say Walker was released from jail July 13 after being arrested July 11 on a family violence charge. His arraignment was scheduled for October.