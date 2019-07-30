Alabama cats that escaped deadly dog attack head to Ohio

A no-kill shelter in Ohio is taking in about 30 cats that survived a deadly dog attack at an Alabama shelter.

WEWS-TV reports the Northeast Ohio SPCA No-Kill Pet Shelter in Parma is taking the animals to help them escape danger and find forever homes. About 29 cats were found dead at the Dothan Animal Shelter last week, and city officials blamed the shelter's outdated equipment.

Shelter Director Bill Banks has said the dogs forced their way into a fenced off area housing the cats. Dothan City Commissioner Beth Kenward and Mayor Mark Saliba have said the shelter is outdated and in need of upgrades. It's unclear when or if those upgrades will be done and how they'll be funded.

The cats will be adoptable by Tuesday.