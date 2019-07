Boy, 8, dies in Germany after being pushed onto train tracks

Firefighters and Police officers stay next to an ICE highspeed train at the main station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 29, 2019. German police say a child has died after apparently being pushed onto the tracks in front of a train at Frankfurt's main station. Frankfurt police tweeted that they believe a man pushed the child onto the track Monday. They said that one person was arrested and they are investigating whether he was the perpetrator. Frank Rumpenhorst

An 8-year-old boy was run over by a train and killed at Frankfurt's main station on Monday after a man pushed him and his mother onto the tracks, German police said.

The mother and then the boy were pushed onto the tracks as a high-speed ICE train was pulling into the station, one of Germany's busiest. The mother was able to escape but the boy was hit and run over by the train and suffered fatal injuries.

The suspect then apparently tried unsuccessfully to push another person onto the track, police said.

The 40-year-old suspect fled the scene with passers-by in pursuit and was arrested near the station. He was being questioned and there was no immediate information on his possible motive.

Police spokeswoman Isabell Neumann said there appeared to be no connection between the suspect and the victims.

The boy's mother was taken to a hospital and also was being questioned. There was no immediate information on her injuries.