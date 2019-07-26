Pelosi downplays differences with Ocasio-Cortez after talk

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus hold an event on the House steps to highlight their agenda since taking the majority in the 2018 election, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2019. The House leaves for a five week August recess Friday. AP Photo

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is downplaying any differences with high-profile progressive lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Pelosi says she had a "nice meeting" Friday with the social media dynamo who's made some tart observations about the Democratic leadership team.

Pelosi told reporters that "I don't think we have that many differences" despite some sharp words back and forth recently with "AOC," as she's referred to by her 4.9 million followers on Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez recently criticized Pelosi, saying she felt Pelosi had been "outright disrespectful" by "singling out of newly elected women of color" for criticism. Pelosi had remarked that Ocasio-Cortez and a cohort of other progressives were just four votes in a large Democratic caucus.

Pelosi declined to respond to Ocasio-Cortez' criticisms.

Ocasio-Cortez avoided reporters after the session.