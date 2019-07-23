Nations still in Iran nuclear deal meeting Sunday in Vienna

Representatives from the nations that are still parties to the shaky Iran nuclear deal plan to meet in Vienna on Sunday to see to what extent the agreement can be salvaged in the wake of the United States pulling out and Iran exceeding some of the uranium enrichment thresholds the deal set.

The European Union said in a statement on Tuesday that the meeting of China, Russia, Britain, France, Germany and chaired by the EU "will examine issues linked to the implementation of the (nuclear deal) in all its aspects."

Iran has begun openly exceeding the uranium enrichment levels set in the accord to try to pressure Europe into offsetting the economic pain of U.S. sanctions.

Amid the heightened tensions, Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.