Thai queen mother in hospital with respiratory infection

FIEL - In this file photo released on Aug. 12, 2018, by The Royal Household Bureau, Thailand's Queen Sirikit, center, is visited by her children King Maha Vjiralongkorn and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn at the Chitralada Palace on the Queen's 86th birthday in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand's 86-year-old Queen Mother Sirikit is being treated in a hospital for a respiratory infection, according to a statement released Monday, July 22, 2019. (The Royal Household Bureau via AP, File)

Thailand's 86-year-old Queen Mother Sirikit is being treated in a hospital for a respiratory infection, the palace said.

The Royal Household Bureau said she was admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital on Sunday after developing a fever and cough. It said her condition has improved with antibiotics but she remains in the hospital on the recommendation of her doctors.

She has been in ill health for several years. The palace statement on Monday said she no longer has a fever and is eating well.

Sirikit is the widow of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016 after seven decades on the throne. When their son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, was coronated in May, Sirikit was granted a new official title of queen mother.

Her birthday on Aug. 12 is celebrated as Mother's Day, a national holiday in Thailand.