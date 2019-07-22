Trump concedes he may watch ‘a little’ of Mueller testimony

President Donald Trump speaks during the "Presidential Social Media Summit" in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he wouldn't be watching former special counsel Robert Mueller's upcoming congressional testimony, then conceded he might watch "a little bit."

Mueller, whose appearance on Capitol Hill has been anticipated for months, is expected to testify for at least five hours on Wednesday.

Trump told reporters at the White House he is "not going to be watching Mueller" and said Democrats running the hearing were "wasting their time."

But he later added that "maybe I'll see a little bit of it."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hours earlier, Trump tweeted that Mueller "should not be given another bite at the apple" months after wrapping his investigation.

Mueller's report did not find sufficient evidence to establish charges of criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to swing the 2016 presidential election. But the report did not clear Trump of trying to obstruct the investigation.