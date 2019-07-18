Cyprus detains 12 Israelis for 8 days over alleged rape

A Cyprus court has ordered 12 Israelis vacationing on the east Mediterranean island nation to remain in police custody for eight days after a 19-year-old British woman alleged that she was raped.

Judge Tonia Nicolaou removed reporters from Thursday's hearing because some of the suspects were minors. Israeli Embassy official Yossef Wurmbrand said the suspects' ages ranged from 15½ to 18½.

The alleged rape occurred early Wednesday at the same hotel in the popular Cyprus resort town of Ayia Napa where the woman and the Israelis were staying separately.

Some of the suspects' parents were present at the court hearing. They embraced the handcuffed suspects as they arrived at the courthouse in shorts and T-shirts. One young suspect broke down in tears.