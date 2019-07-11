6 hospitalized after slow fifth bull run in Pamplona

Revellers run next to fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July, 11, 2019. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. AP Photo

One person was gored in the arm and five others were injured during the fifth bull run of this year's San Fermin festival in Pamplona, officials in the northern Spanish city said Thursday.

Regional hospital spokesman Tomás Belzunegui said that the six were in need of hospital care after being injured during the race along the 930-yard (850-meter) cobbled-street course to the bullring.

The most serious injury was suffered by a 27-year-old man from the Spanish city of Valencia who was gored in the arm. The other injuries were from blows received in falls as the crowds of runners tumble out of the way of the much faster bulls.

The run featuring bulls from the Victoriano del Río Cortés cattle breeder lasted 2 minutes, 49 seconds, making it the longest of this year's festival. The bulls mainly stayed on course behind the steers which guide them through the narrow, twisting streets to Pamplona's bullring, where the bulls will be killed in bullfights later in the day.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta that was immortalized by Ernest Hemingway in his novel "The Sun Also Rises" attracts about 1 million spectators every year. Most come to party late into the night before watching hundreds test their speed and daring against the bulls each morning.