Swedish court will not extradite fugitive sought by China

Sweden's top court has refused to extradite a fugitive to China, saying he risks the death penalty, torture or degrading treatment that would violate the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Supreme Court said Tuesday that the extradition of Qiao Jianjun "cannot take place."

Qiao, a former head of a grain storage facility in China, is accused of money laundering and embezzling millions of dollars, among other offenses. He was initially detained in Sweden in August 2018 at the request of China. He was released June 19 but detained again five days later at the request of the U.S. and remains detained pending a decision on whether he can be extradited there.