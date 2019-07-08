Lawyer says China prevents Australian resident from leaving

A lawyer says a Chinese-Australian writer's wife has been refused permission to leave China six months after her husband was taken into custody.

Yang Hengjun has been detained since he arrived in China in January with his wife, Xiaoliang Yuan, and his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Their Australian lawyer Rob Stary said Monday that Yuan had been prevented from flying to Australia from Beijing's airport on Thursday.

Stary said Australia had abrogated its responsibility to an Australian resident by failing to persuade China to let Yuan leave after six months.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Foreign Minister Marise Payne released a statement Monday on Yang's case, but did not comment on his wife's plight.