Gov’t proposes to ban Australian extremists for 2 years

Australia's government has proposed new laws that would prevent extremist Australians from returning home for up to two years as the country prepares for the return of Islamic State group supporters from the Middle East.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton on Thursday introduced the legislation based on British law to Parliament as part of a raft of counterterrorism and asylum seeker bills in the first parliamentary session since elections in May.

The law would give Dutton the power to prevent suspected Australian extremists from returning home for up to two years while Australian law enforcement authorities made plans to manage the risk posed.

Dutton said 230 Australians had flown to Syria and Iraq to fight with extremist groups since 2012 and many were expected to try to return soon.