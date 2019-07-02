Protests mar the opening of the European Parliament

A man watches newly elected parliament members attending the new European Parliament first session in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday July 2, 2019. EU voters turned out in numbers not seen in two decades for European Parliament elections in May, showing a renewed interest in the bloc's future after years marked by battles over Brexit and the continent's migrant crisis. AP Photo

Legislators from right-wing parties, Brexiteers and Catalan independence backers have disrupted the formal opening session of the European Parliament.

Some refused to stand as a jazz ensemble started playing the EU's anthem — Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy' — while others, notably from Britain's Brexit Party, turned their backs on the proceedings.

There was also a protest against the decision to deny Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemont taking his seat and a defense of the German ship captain who is held in Italy in a standoff over migrant rights.

After the formal opening, normal proceedings soon resumed.

Tuesday marks the first day in the new five-year session of the legislature following the May elections which set the scene for a more fractured parliament.