Man charged in death of 5-year-old boy caught in crossfire

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy who police in North Carolina say was caught in crossfire.

A Robeson County Sheriff's Office release says 24-year-old Donovan Travale Locklear was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Alva Paisley Oxendine Jr.

Oxendine was in the backseat of his mother's car when he was struck by a bullet June 5. Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups that had fought earlier during the day and agreed to meet up at that location to fight a second time.

Locklear's bail was set at $500,000. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins says investigators are continuing to seek out other individuals involved in the fight.