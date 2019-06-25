Maryland Democrats: GOP Gov. took $200K in illegal donations

FILE - In this May 9, 2019 file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during the Baltimore Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young swearing-in ceremony at War Memorial Building in Baltimore. The Maryland Democratic Party’s director is asking the state board of elections to investigate possible campaign finance violations by the governor, accusing a large network of donors of exceeding the $6,000 legal donation limit. AP Photo

The Maryland Democratic Party is asking the state board of elections to investigate possible campaign finance violations by Gov. Larry Hogan. The Democrats say the Republican took donations from 100 benefactors that were over the legal limit.

The Democrats' executive director Ben Smith said Hogan's 2018 campaign raked in more than $200,000 in violation of the legal limit of $6,000 per donor.

The Washington Post reports Maryland Sen. Clarence Lam noticed the possible violations after Hogan vetoed a bill to strengthen transparency in the governor's appointments office.

Lam told the Democratic Party, which then found the other possible violations.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hogan's attorney denies the accusations, and says the campaign refunded at least five of the donations that exceeded the limit.