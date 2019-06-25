Girl Scout walking when killed by tree at Indiana camp

A county sheriff says an 11-year-old Girl Scout was killed when a tree fell on her as she walked along a gravel road at a southern Indiana campground.

Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone says it was raining when deputies arrived at Camp Koch (cook) about 11:30 a.m. Monday but it wasn't a serious storm. Malone says he's not certain why the about 40-foot-tall (12-meter-tall) tree suddenly toppled, but that the ground was saturated from recent rainfall.

Officials said Tuesday that two women remain hospitalized from injuries related to the tree falling, while a 10-year-old girl was treated for a hand injury.

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana says the Ohio River camp has been closed and that "the entire Girl Scout family mourns the loss of one of our girls."