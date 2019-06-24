Hearings slated for container ship crew after drug seizure

FILE - In a Friday, June 21, 2019, file photo, an officer stands guard over a fraction of the cocaine seized from a ship at a Philadelphia port that was displayed at a news conference at the U.S. Custom House in Philadelphia. Detention hearings are scheduled Monday, June 24, 2019, in Philadelphia for six crew members of the Swiss-owned container ship following the seizure of more than 35,000 pounds, or more than 15,800 kilograms, of cocaine. AP Photo

Detention hearings are scheduled in Philadelphia for six crew members of a Swiss-owned container ship following the seizure of more than 35,000 pounds, or more than 15,800 kilograms, of cocaine.

The six crew members of the MSC Gayane are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday detention hearings on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine aboard a ship.

Authorities said they boarded the ship about a week ago for a routine screening but detected anomalies while examining seven shipping containers.

They said the drugs found on the vessel, which was sailing under a Liberian flag, had an estimated street value of $1.1 billion.