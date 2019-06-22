Suspect in California officer’s killing accused of battery

A funeral hearst is led by an honor procession for Sacramento police officer Tara O'Sullivan as they drives along Highway 99 on the outskirts of Sacramento, on its way to the funeral home in Elk Grove, Calif. on Friday, June 21, 2019. O'Sullivan, 26, and other officers were helping a woman gather her belongings from a Sacramento home as part of a domestic violence call when the shooting occurred Wednesday evening. Paul Kitagaki Jr.

A California man accused of killing a rookie Sacramento police officer was a wanted man when the fatal shots were fired.

Nine days before Officer Tara O'Sullivan was gunned down Wednesday, a judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Adel Sambrano Ramos for failing to appear on a charge of battering a young woman.

It's unclear if any attempt was made to arrest him before police say he opened fire as O'Sullivan and other officers helped an unidentified woman collect her belongings from a Sacramento home.

However, authorities say lower-level warrants like the one Ramos faced rarely lead police to actively seek an arrest.

California Police Chiefs Association president Ronald Lawrence says that's typical across the state, but in this case tragically allowed the "appalling" slaying of an officer.