US Open starts with a symbolic tee shot by Sam Saunders

Sam Saunders has hit the first shot of the 119th U.S. Open. His goal is to hit the last one in four days.

The U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach for the sixth time, and the golf course has never looked more pure with dry weather in the forecast. Dry does not mean a blue sky over the Pacific. A marine layer seeped through the cypress trees for a chilly start.

Saunders is the grandson of Arnold Palmer, who was part of an ownership group that bought Pebble Beach some 20 years ago.

Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson are among the early starters. Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods play in the afternoon.