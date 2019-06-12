Sheriff: 2 dead in small plane crash in Louisiana

Authorities have confirmed the deaths of two people in a small plane crash on a river levee in Louisiana.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz tells news outlets the single-engine plane crashed Wednesday beside the Atchafalaya (ah-CHAF'-uh-leye-uh) River.

Killed were the pilot, 49-year-old Kirk Bellard, and a passenger, 38-year-old Marcus D. Guidry, both of Breaux Bridge, according to the sheriff.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the pilot and passenger were the only ones aboard. Lunsford says the plane went down shortly after midday under unknown circumstances.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.