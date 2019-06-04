Boston Police: Man fatally shot in busy downtown area

Boston police say a man has died after a daytime shooting not far from the city's busy Prudential Center.

A suspect is in custody following the shooting Tuesday morning near a hotel at the intersection of Huntington Avenue and West Newton Street.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross says the victim was shot several times and died after being taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately identify the victim or the suspect.

Several streets in the downtown area were blocked off, and police urged pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area.