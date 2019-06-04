Poland’s democracy anniversary marred by political divisions

Gdansk Shipyard workers lay flowers at a monument to workers slain during 1970 anti-communist protests as they mark 30 years since partly-free elections that ousted communists from power in Poland and started a chain reaction in the region, in Gdansk, Poland, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. AP Photo

Poland is celebrating 30 years since elections that ended communist rule in the country — but political leaders are divided over that legacy.

The opposition argues the 1989 vote, in which Poles chose Solidarity candidates over communists, was a milestone event that peacefully turned Poland into a European democracy.

The government's opponents, including former president Lech Walesa and top European Union official Donald Tusk, were celebrating with a debate in Gdansk, the cradle of the pro-democracy Solidarity movement, on Tuesday.

But ruling right-wing party leaders see the 1989 elections as flawed. They argue that they stemmed from a deal between Solidarity and communist authorities and allowed the communists to preserve some influence under democracy.

The ruling Law and Justice party was holding observances in Warsaw.