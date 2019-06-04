Poland: Cabinet reshuffled after some ministers win EU seats

Poland's president has sworn in new members of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's Cabinet after several government ministers won mandates to the European Parliament.

Those departing include Beata Szydlo, a former prime minister who recently held the job of deputy prime minister and minister of family affairs, as well as Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski and Education Minister Anna Zalewska.

The finance minister, Teresa Czerwinska, was also replaced in Tuesday's Cabinet reshuffle with her deputy Marian Banas, the head of the country's tax administration.

Czerwinska, who was not among those taking up posts at the European Union's parliament, was reportedly skeptical of new social spending programs that the government has put through recently as it campaigned for the EU elections and national elections this fall.