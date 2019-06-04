Faithful Muslims around the world begin celebrating Eid

Turkey's Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, early Tuesday, June 4, 2019. AP Photo

Muslims across the Middle East and beyond are celebrating the start of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, a time for family and festivities.

The holiday marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, when devout Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. As in previous years, the Muslim world was split on when the start of Eid is, as it's based on sighting the new moon by eye. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE start Eid on Tuesday, whereas Egypt, Syria, Jordan and others won't start till Wednesday.

Ordinarily a festive occasion, this year's Eid comes amid war and turmoil in more than one area, including Yemen and Sudan, where the ruling military on Monday conducted a deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, killing at least 35.