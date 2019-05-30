Lawyers for synagogue massacre suspect allege FBI meddling

FILE - This undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo shows Robert Bowers. A lawyer for Bowers, charged in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, says he still wants to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. Judy Clarke appeared in a federal courtroom Thursday, May 23, 2019, and told a judge she hopes the case against Bowers can be resolved without a trial. The 46-year-old truck driver wasn’t in court. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation via AP, File) AP

Lawyers for the man accused of killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue say the FBI has been discouraging witnesses from talking to the defense.

Robert Bowers' lawyers say in court documents that at least one witness contacted the defense, but abruptly canceled a meeting after the FBI discouraged it. The defense says other witnesses have gotten the same message from the FBI.

Defense lawyers are asking the judge to tell the FBI to stop. The judge Thursday ordered federal prosecutors to respond to the defense allegation by next week.

Authorities say Bowers killed 11 people and wounded seven at Tree of Life synagogue last October. It was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. He's pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have not made a final decision on whether to seek the death penalty.