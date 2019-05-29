Blues beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, tie Stanley Cup at game apiece

St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) falls as he chases the puck with San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) during the first period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final series Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in St. Louis. AP Photo

Carl Gunnarsson scored on a delayed penalty 3:51 into overtime, Jordan Binnington made 21 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Wednesday night to tie the Stanley Cup Final at a game apiece.

Robert Bortuzzo and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored in St. Louis' first Cup finals victory after losing the previous 13. It was the first overtime in a Cup final since Game 2 of 2016.

Charlie Coyle and Joakim Nordstrom scored for Boston and Tuukka Rask made 33 saves. The Bruins won 4-2 in Game 1 on Monday night and had won eight straight games.

Game 3 is Saturday night in St. Louis.