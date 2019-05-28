Amash applauded by largely friendly crowd at town hall

House Oversight and Reform National Security subcommittee member Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., looks out from the dais on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, during the House Oversight and Reform National Security subcommittee hearing on "Securing U.S. Election Infrastructure and Protecting Political Discourse." AP Photo

The only Republican in Congress to accuse President Donald Trump of impeachable conduct faced voters in his Michigan district Tuesday, receiving standing ovations from many who saluted his "courage" while sparring with some former supporters who faulted him for embracing a Democratic "smear attack" against Trump.

Over two hours, fifth-term Rep. Justin Amash fielded more than two-dozen questions from an estimated crowd of 900 that packed a high school auditorium in Grand Rapids. He said those who read special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Trump's conduct during and after the 2016 presidential election will be "appalled," and said Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to hold the majority rather than uphold the law.

"We can't let conduct like that go unchecked," Amash said. "Congress has a duty to keep the president in check."

Asked by one questioner whether impeachment proceedings are worth the time since Trump is up for re-election next year, he said he is concerned the U.S. has reached the point where impeachment may never be used in any circumstance.

"That is a greater risk than the risk that it will be used too often," he said, noting the high hurdles that exist before impeachment would lead to a president actually being removed from office. "It is more dangerous for our country to allow a president to mislead people, make things up."

Amash said Mueller determined that Trump asked former White House counsel to create a "false record."

"Things like that to me reflect incredible dishonesty and really harm the office of the presidency. I don't think that you can just let that stuff go. I think you have to have proceedings to deter this kind of conduct even if ultimately the person is not convicted."

Several people thanked Amash for his stance — drawing sustained applause — while some in attendance told him that he is in trouble politically and those praising him are Democrats who hate Trump. Two Republicans are running against Amash, who has not ruled out potentially running as a Libertarian for president.

"I've been your supporter since you started running for Congress, and I can't tell you how disappointed I am," said Diane Luke of Grand Rapids, who characterized Mueller's report and Democratic criticism of Trump as a "smear attack."