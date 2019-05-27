Far-right to vote against Austrian leader in parliament

Austria's far-right Freedom Party plans to back a no-confidence vote against the country's chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, following their coalition break over a video scandal.

Freedom Party interim leader Norbert Hofer said his lawmakers will back a motion by the opposition Social Democrats that is being voted on Monday afternoon.

Hofer took over after his predecessor, Heinz-Christian Strache, resigned earlier this month following the publication of a video in which he appeared to be offering favors to a purported Russian investor.

The video prompted Kurz to pull the plug on his coalition government with the Freedom Party and call fresh elections for the fall.

According to provisional results, Kurz's center-right Austrian People's Party came first in European elections Sunday with 34.9%, a gain of almost 8 percentage points compared with 2014.