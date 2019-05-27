The Latest: Italy’s Salvini is a big winner in European vote

A woman exits a voting cabin with curtains depicting the European Union in Baleni, Romania, Sunday, May 26, 2019. The ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) suffered a major blow in the European Parliament elections according to the country's only exit poll. AP Photo

The Latest on European elections (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

The League party of Italy's hard-line interior minister, Matteo Salvini, was one of the biggest winners in the European elections, with soaring support that bolsters his role as the flagbearer of the nationalist and far-right forces in Europe and could also shake up politics at home.

With one-third of the Italian vote, the League is poised to become one of the biggest parties in the European Parliament with 28 seats, according to provisional results.

Meanwhile, Salvini's coalition partner in Italy, the populist 5-Star Movement, got only 17 percent, shifting the balance of power from last year's Italian election.

Salvini said before the European vote that a strong result for his party wouldn't change the coalition agreement, but it strengthens his hand in tense negotiations over government policies.

7:25 a.m.

The parties of France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist President Emmanuel Macron will have the same number of seats in the European Parliament — for now.

Official overall results Monday from France's European voting show the parties were so close that they will both have 23 seats in the European Union legislature.

However Le Pen's nationalist, anti-immigration National Rally party is set to gain one seat when Britain leaves the EU and the Parliament reapportions its seats. Macron's pro-EU Republic on the Move party would stay at 23 seats.

Le Pen's party had 5.3 million votes overall, compared to 5.1 million for Macron's party, according to results from the Interior Ministry.

France's Greens party will have 13 seats after placing a surprisingly strong third, followed by eight seats for the conservative Republicans and six seats each for the far-left Defiant France and the Socialist group.

6 a.m.

The traditional centrist leaders of Europe have been assailed from the nationalist, anti-immigration far-right and the environmental activist left in polarized, continentwide elections that will force pro-European moderates into forging new alliances.

The main issue uniting those occupying Europe's center ground is their refusal to work with far-right groups whose ranks are made up of nationalist parties led by the likes of Matteo Salvini in Italy and Marine Le Pen in France, whose parties celebrated landmark triumphs from four days of voting for the 751-seat European Parliament.

Manfred Weber is leader of the center-right EPP, which lost 36 seats but remains the largest group in the legislature. He says that "from now on those who want to have a strong European Union have to join forces."