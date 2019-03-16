AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

New Zealanders reach out to Muslims in wake of mass shooting
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's stricken residents reached out to Muslims in their neighborhoods and around the country on Saturday, with a fierce determination to show kindness to a community in pain as a 28-year-old white supremacist stood silently before a judge, accused in mass shootings at two mosques that left 49 people dead.
Brenton Harrison Tarrant appeared in court amid strict security, shackled and wearing all-white prison garb, and showed no emotion when the judge read him one murder charge. The judge said "it was reasonable to assume" more such charges would follow. Tarrant, who posted an anti-immigrant manifesto online and apparently used a helmet-mounted camera to broadcast live video of the slaughter in the city of Christchurch, appeared to make a hand sign, similar to an OK sign, that is sometimes associated with white nationalists.
The massacre during Friday prayers prompted a heartfelt response from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who pronounced it "one of New Zealand's darkest days" and said the shooter, an Australian native, had chosen to strike in New Zealand "because we represent diversity, kindness, compassion."
Her fellow countrymen seemed to want to prove her right by volunteering acts of kindness. Some offered rides to the grocery store or volunteered to walk with their Muslim neighbors if they felt unsafe.
In online forums, people discussed Muslim food restrictions as they prepared to drop off meals for those affected.
When gunman advanced on New Zealand mosque, 1 man ran at him
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — When the gunman advanced toward the mosque, killing those in his path, Abdul Aziz didn't hide. Instead, he picked up the first thing he could find, a credit card machine, and ran outside screaming "Come here!"
Aziz, 48, is being hailed as a hero for preventing more deaths during Friday prayers at the Linwood mosque in Christchurch after leading the gunman in a cat-and-mouse chase before scaring him into speeding away in his car.
But Aziz, whose four sons and dozens of others remained in the mosque while he faced off with the gunman, said he thinks it's what anyone would have done.
The gunman killed 49 people after attacking two mosques in the deadliest mass shooting in New Zealand's modern history.
The gunman is believed to have killed 41 people at the Al Noor mosque before driving about 5 kilometers (3 miles) across town and attacking the Linwood mosque, where he killed seven more people. One person died later in a hospital.
Beyond veto: Trump seeks more work-arounds to avoid Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's first congressional veto was more than a milestone: It signals a new era of ever more fraught relations between the two ends of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Trump's legislative agenda was stymied even before his party lost unified control of Washington at the start of the year and he has grown increasingly frustrated by his dealings with Congress, believing little of substance will get done by the end of his first term and feeling just as pessimistic about the second, according to White House aides, campaign staffers and outside allies.
Republicans in Congress, for their part, are demonstrating new willingness to part ways with the president. On the Senate vote Thursday rejecting the president's national emergency declaration to get border wall funding, 12 senators defected and joined Democrats in voting against Trump.
The GOP-led Senate's 59-41 vote against Trump's declaration was just the latest blow as tensions flare on multiple fronts.
Trump tweeted one word after the vote: "VETO!" And he eagerly flexed that muscle on Friday for the first time, hoping to demonstrate resolve on fulfilling his signature 2016 campaign pledge.
New US military budget focused on China despite border talk
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chinese bombers. Chinese hypersonic missiles. Chinese cyberattacks. Chinese anti-satellite weapons.
To a remarkable degree, the 2020 Pentagon budget proposal is shaped by national security threats that Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has summarized in three words: "China, China, China."
The U.S. is still fighting small wars against Islamic extremists, and Russia remains a serious concern, but Shanahan seeks to shift the military's main focus to what he considers the more pressing security problem of a rapidly growing Chinese military.
This theme, which Shanahan outlined Thursday in presenting the administration's proposed 2020 defense budget to the Senate Armed Services Committee, is competing for attention with narrower, more immediate problems like President Donald Trump's effort to use the military to build a border wall.
The hearing, for example, spent more time on the wall and prospects for using military funds to build parts of it than on any aspect of foreign policy, including the conflict in Syria or military competition with China, Russia or North Korea.
For Syrians, 8 years of war leaves stories of loss and hope
BAGHOUZ, Syria (AP) — War is personal. And in Syria, after eight years of a grinding conflict, there are as many stories of loss, dispossession and desperate hope as there are people.
What started as peaceful protests in 2011 asking for government change turned into one of the cruelest modern wars and left a trail of broken lives among the country's pre-war population of 23 million. Now half are displaced, nearly half a million dead and many live with permanent scars or have joined militias.
The years of war have left their mark on Dia Hassakeh's 45-year old face. The Arab fighter in the Kurdish-led U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces has seen his family suffer on the conflict's many fronts.
In the early days of the conflict, two of his brothers were wounded fighting in the government military against the armed opposition. In November, another brother was killed by the Islamic State group. Now Dia is battling the militants at IS' last holdout, a speck of territory along the Euphrates River near the Iraqi border called Baghouz.
"As Syrians, every citizen has paid the price," he said, speaking just outside Baghouz. He took the name of his hometown Hassakeh as a nom de guerre when he joined the SDF.
Trump downplays white nationalism threat after massacre
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump played down any threat posed by racist white nationalism after the gunman accused of the New Zealand mosque massacre called the president "a symbol of renewed white identity."
Trump, whose own previous responses to the movement have drawn scrutiny, expressed sympathy for the victims who died at "places of worship turned into scenes of evil killing." But he declined to join expressions of mounting concern about white nationalism, When asked whether he thought it was a rising threat around the world, he responded, "I don't really."
"I think it's a small group of people that have very, very serious problems, I guess," Trump said. "If you look at what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that's the case. I don't know enough about it yet. But it's certainly a terrible thing."
Trump was asked about white nationalism and the shooting deaths of 49 people at mosques in Christchurch after he formally vetoed Congress' resolution to block his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexico border. His veto, aimed at freeing money to build more miles of a border wall against illegal immigration, is expected to survive any congressional effort to overturn it.
Questioned about the accused gunman's reference to him, Trump professed ignorance.
US business groups encouraged by prospect of US-China deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. business groups said Friday they are encouraged by China's approval of a new law that loosens restrictions on foreign investment and said it could help smooth the way to a substantive trade agreement between the two countries.
China's ceremonial legislature passed a measure Thursday seeking to prevent Chinese officials from forcing U.S. and other foreign companies to turn over proprietary technology, a key sticking point in the trade fight between the two countries.
The U.S. has imposed tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods in an effort to force changes to a range of China's economic policies. China has retaliated by slapping duties on most U.S. imports.
"It's one of those confidence building measures," Erin Ennis, senior vice president of the U.S.-China Business Council, said of the move by Chinese legislators. It suggests "the two sides are talking the same language."
U.S. companies have long complained that Chinese officials informally push them to turn over trade secrets in order to access China's market. In some cases U.S. businesses are required to form a joint venture with a Chinese partner, and share technology with them. In other cases U.S. companies are forced to provide trade secrets to win regulatory approval from local officials, who then turn over those secrets to Chinese firms.
Puerto Ricans decry austerity, hurricane help at hearing
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hundreds of Puerto Ricans filled a coliseum on Friday to speak at a first of its kind public hearing organized by a group of U.S. legislators visiting the U.S. territory amid complaints about austerity measures and the pace of federal hurricane recovery funds nearly two years after Hurricane Maria.
The crowd came from cities and towns across the island and included students, retirees, people in construction boots and others in high heels. Some even brought gamecocks to protest a recent federal ban on the island's cockfighting industry.
Legislators heard dozens of brief speeches that ranged from unfair treatment by the federal government to homes without proper roofs to shrinking pension funds, with some speeches loudly interrupted by those who support statehood. Behind some speakers, the crowd held signs including "Prosecute bankers," ''Cancel the Debt" and "No more PROMESA," referring to the law that created the federal control board that oversees the island's finances and has imposed various austerity measures amid a 12-year recession.
"It's not fair to cut pensions to the elderly because it goes against the law. It's not fair that cockfighting businesses lose their industry because it goes against the law," said Eliezer Molina, a resident from the western town of San Sebastian as he addressed legislators. "The PROMESA law is pure colonialism and the people have to be respected."
Among those attending the hearing was 54-year-old Jose Nieves, who traveled from the eastern mountain town of Las Piedras and is worried about the effects of restructuring a portion of the island's more than $70 billion public debt.
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes an environmental mission in the Indian Ocean near the Seychelles; mourners remembering those killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash; and visitors climbing stairs at a new art installation in New York.
This gallery contains photos from the week of March 9-15, 2019.
See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com
No. 5 Duke edges No. 3 UNC 74-73 in ACC semifinals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zion Williamson didn't hesitate when he saw his shot for the lead coming off the rim late in a tense game with Duke's fierce rival. He bounced right back up in traffic for the kind of play that only he can make with his athleticism and size.
Yes, the Blue Devils' freshman star now has his delayed big moment against North Carolina.
Williamson tipped in his own miss to put the fifth-ranked Blue Devils ahead for good, and Duke survived a final-play shot to beat the third-ranked Tar Heels 74-73 on Friday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.
"That is just my competitive spirit," Williamson said of the tip-in. "So when I saw it miss, my instinct was to get the rebound and go back up, but I realized I could just tip it in. It went my way."
Williamson— who barely played in one regular-season loss to UNC and not at all in the second due to a knee sprain — finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds in his second game back for the Blue Devils (28-5). And it came with Duke facing the prospect of losing three times in a season to UNC (27-6) for the first time in 43 years.
