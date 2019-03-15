Turkey’s Erdogan renews verbal attack against Israel

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the supporters of his ruling Justice and Development Party, AKP, during a rally in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, March 14, 2019. Continuing an exchange of words with the Israeli prime minister, Erdogan says Benjamin Netanyahu is "walking around with this stain" of corruption, in an interview with Haberturk television late on Thursday. Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo