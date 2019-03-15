US expects NKorea to live up to moratorium on nuclear tests

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk after their first meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel, in Hanoi. John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, says North Korean allegations that he and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo created an atmosphere of hostility and mistrust at last month’s nuclear summit in Hanoi are “inaccurate.” North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Friday that Trump was willing to talk, but was influenced by uncompromising demands by Pompeo and Bolton. She says the “gangster-like stand of the U.S. will eventually put the situation in danger.” Evan Vucci AP Photo