Klopp’s Liverpool wins 3-1 in Munich to knock Bayern out

Sadio Mane scored twice to send Juergen Klopp's Liverpool into the Champions League quarterfinals with a 3-1 win at Bayern Munich in the second leg of the last-16 on Wednesday.
Mane opened the scoring with a delicate finish in the 26th minute and added Liverpool's third in the 84th by heading in Mohamed Salah's cross as Bayern desperately sought a way back into the game.
Serge Gnabry had forced an own goal from Joel Matip to equalize in the 39th, but Liverpool went ahead again through a corner when Virgil Van Dijk met James Milner's cross with a thumping header in the 69th.
The first leg in Liverpool was scoreless.
Klopp, who previously coached Bayern's old foe Borussia Dortmund, led the away fans' celebrations after the final whistle.
Also Wednesday, Barcelona defeated Lyon 5-1 at home to progress.
