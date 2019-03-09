UK official criticized after baby dies in Syrian camp

FILE - This is a Monday Feb. 23, 2015 file handout image of a three image combo of stills taken from CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police Kadiza Sultana, left, Shamima Begum, centre and and Amira Abase going through security at Gatwick airport, before they caught their flight to Turkey. The Dutch man who married a British teenager after she ran away to join the Islamic State group says he wants to return home to the Netherlands with Shamima Begum and their newborn son. Yago Riedijk tells the BBC in an interview aired Sunday, March 3, 2019 from a Kurdish-run detention center that he met Begum within days of her arrival in Syria when she was 15. (Metropolitan Police via AP, file) AP