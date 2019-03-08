Dan Jenkins found humor in the truth when covering golf

FILE - In this May 7, 2012, file photo, sports writer Dan Jenkins speaks after receiving the lifetime achievement award during the World Golf Hall of Fame inductions at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Fla. Jenkins, the sports writing great and best-selling author known for his humor, has died. He was 89. TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati confirmed Jenkins died Thursday, March 7, 2019, in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas.

The Florida Times-Union via AP Will Dickey