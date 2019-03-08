Judge plans to reject new trial in death of Jordan’s father

FILE- In this Aug. 20, 2010, file photo, Daniel Green, who is serving a life sentence for the July 1993 death of former NBA basketball star Michael Jordan's father James Jordan, listens to questions during an interview at the Harnett County Correctional Institute in Lillington, N.C. A North Carolina judge says he won't allow Green to proceed with an effort to prove his innocence. Court documents show that Judge Winston Gilchrist informed lawyers Wednesday, March 6, 2019, that he would deny Green's request for an evidentiary hearing that could lead to a new trial. Gilchrist told the lawyers his written order was forthcoming. Sara D. Davis, File AP Photo