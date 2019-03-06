Red Sox pitcher Wright suspended 80 games for HGH

FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018 file photo, Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Steven Wright delivers to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston. Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for Human Growth Hormone. Major League Baseball made the announcement Wednesday, March 6, 2019 the latest in a series of setbacks for the 34-year-old knuckleball pitcher. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo