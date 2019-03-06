Elizabeth Smart set to speak in Wisconsin on Closs rescue

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, Elizabeth Smart arrives for a news conference in Salt Lake City. The kidnapping victim is scheduled to speak in northwestern Wisconsin next week to help the region cope with a high-profile double homicide-kidnapping. Prosecutors have accused 21-year-old Jake Patterson of breaking into 13-year-old Jayme Closs' home just outside Barron in October, killing her parents with a shotgun and abducting her. She escaped in January 2019. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo