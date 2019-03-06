The Latest: Russia, Syria urge US to let refugees leave camp

A woman and her children, who were evacuated out of the last territory held by Islamic State sit outside Baghouz, Syria, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The latest wave of evacuations brings the final defeat of IS by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces one step closer — a milestone in the devastating four-year campaign to defeat the group’s so-called “caliphate” that once covered a vast territory straddling both Syria and Iraq. Andrea Rosa AP Photo